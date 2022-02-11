Four Area Spellers Advance To State Spelling Bee

SARTELL -- Four area spellers are heading to the state spelling bee later this month.

Resource Training and Solutions hosted the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee in Sartell earlier this week.

Forty 5th-8th grade students representing 21 central Minnesota schools competed in the event.

8th grader Liam Mick from Sauk Rapids-Rice middle school took first place in the morning division, while Van Battle, a 6th grader from Catholic Community Schools finished second.

In the afternoon division, 7th grade home school student Levi Gould took first place, and 8th grader Ruth Couture from Foley finished second.

The four spellers now move on to the Multi-Regional State Spelling Bee in Fergus Falls on February 22nd.

The winner of that competition advances to the Scripp's National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

