Update: Driver Strike at Sysco in St. Cloud Has Ended

ST. CLOUD -- The worker strike at Sysco in St. Cloud has ended after about 30 hours.

Teamsters Local 120 spokesman Grant Bendix says they ended their strike early Friday morning and the roughly 50 drivers have returned to work.

He says they feel they have sent their message that unfair labor practices would not be tolerated. He says right now the ball is in Sysco's court as the contract negotiations continue.

Sysco's management also sent out an updated statement late Thursday night saying in part, "The Local 120’s allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit. Sysco Western Minnesota cares about its drivers and has provided a market competitive offer that includes meaningful wage increases, a robust benefits package and a ratification bonus of $3,500 per driver."