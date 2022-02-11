Update: No Travel Advisory Lifted in Todd, Wadena Counties

BRAINERD — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted its no travel advisory on state highways in Wadena and Todd counties. Area highways were under no travel advisory due to high winds, blowing snow and low visibility.

Snowplow operators will continue to do their part to make highways safe, but motorists should use caution when traveling, especially in open areas with no wind breaks and reduced visibility.

Safe winter driving recommendations for all motorists include:

Don’t drive distracted.

Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and may travel over centerlines or partially in traffic to further improve road conditions.

Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off the cruise control.

Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.