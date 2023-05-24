Xcel Energy Provides Update On Groundwater Recovery Efforts

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Xcel Energy continues to update their progress on the groundwater recovery efforts at the Monticello plant.

The company says they've made substantial progress pumping over 1.1 million gallons of water and recovering over 53% of the tritium released into the groundwater.

The pipe that caused the leak was fully repaired in March and monitoring equipment continues to show the leak has been fully contained on-site.

Xcel says the concentration of tritium in the groundwater has declined and the highest recorded levels were directly under the plant.

If you want to stay up to date with Xcel's groundwater recovery efforts CLICK HERE.

