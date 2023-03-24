PUC Approves Xcel Energy Rate Increase

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Xcel Energy natural gas customers will see a rate increase.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has approved a 2.7% rate increase for Xcel Energy’s natural gas customers. The rate increase amounts to $20.888 million in new income.

The average ratepayer will see an increase of about $2.56 per month. Because the new rate is lower than the 2021 interim rate, $3.988 million will be refunded to natural gas customers.

Xcel Energy has requested a rate increase of 6.6%.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission regulates the electric, natural gas, and telephone industries in the state.

