Xcel Hosts Becker Open House
BECKER (WJON News) - Xcel Energy is hosting an open house Wednesday to answer questions on a proposed 345 k-V power line between the Alexandria substation to the Big Oakes substation, planned to be built near the retiring Sherco power plant in Becker.
The line is one of several new projects designed to transfer renewable energy and improve reliability.
Anyone with questions can stop by the Becker Community Center from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. There is no formal presentation, but detailed route maps will be on display.
