Xcel Gets Grant for Next-Generation Battery System

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has picked up a $20 million grant for its proposed battery systems.

In January, Xcel Energy announced plans to build an ion-air battery system at the Sherco Power Plant in Becker. The next-generation battery could deliver electricity for 100 hours; that’s a big step from the nearly eight hours of power traditional battery systems can provide.

Monday, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst has agreed to provide a $20 million grant to fund the site in Becker, and another site at the Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado.

Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy, says the batteries are a vital part of a clean-energy future.

Innovative long-duration energy storage technologies are crucial to achieving 100% carbon-free electricity, this Catalyst grant will accelerate the adoption of this promising new technology, which allows us to provide higher percentages of renewable energy while still providing affordable electric service to our customers.

In addition to the grants, Xcel Energy will use provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act to further lower the cost of Ion-air battery systems.

