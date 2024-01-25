World Food Tour: Greek Cravings in St. Cloud

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Throughout 2024 I'm doing a World Food Tour right here in my own backyard.

It is a chance to expand my horizons and check out restaurants and eateries that I have either never been to or haven't visited in a long time. I only have two rules, they have to be in the greater St. Cloud Metro Area, and I can't repeat a country.

A couple of weeks ago I kicked off my World Food Tour by eating at Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud for the very first time.

This week was stop number two on my tour with a visit to Greek Cravings on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud.

The restaurant has been at that location since 2012, but it was the first time I had ever eaten there.

They have a number of gyros to choose from, but we stayed away from those just because they seemed too obvious.

Instead, we put in an order for falafels which are deep fried balls that you dip into a white sauce. For our main dishes, we had an order of lamb and rice and also a dish called spanakopita. Both came with a large side salad. And for our dessert, we shared some baklava, which happened to be chocolate-filled.

All of the food is prepared in front of you including shaving the meat.

I thought the prices were very reasonable and the portions were a lot to eat. Now that I've been there once I need to make sure I get back there again.

Countries visited so far:

#1). Japan

#2). Greece

In the next couple of weeks, my World Food Tour will continue when I visit another country's restaurant here in the area. At this point, I have identified about 14 different places to go while keeping my two rules.

