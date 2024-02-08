World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- My World Food Tour of local eateries in the St. Cloud metro area continues.

Stop number three on the tour is Hernandez Burrito on 2nd Avenue North in Sauk Rapids.

My plan throughout the year is to eat at different local ethnic restaurants around the area, trying new foods and new experiences.

I only have two rules, one is that the restaurant has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area, and the other is I can't repeat a country.

Hernandez Burrito specializes in food from Honduras.

I had never been to this restaurant before so I had a lot of questions for the folks working behind the counter. They were very helpful and walked me through the process of placing my order.

What we ended up getting were basically two different versions of the same meal with one being in the form of a bowl and the other being in the form of a burrito. They also had other options like a taco shell if you're looking for a taco salad.

They also had Latin music playing in the restaurant, which added to the festive atmosphere.

Hernandez Burrito first opened in Sauk Rapdis in June 2020. They opened in their new location in December 2021.

So far on my World Food Tour, I've made three stops:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese food)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek food)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran food)

I've counted about 14 locations to try throughout the year, keeping with my two rules. Of course, I'm looking for suggestions if you have any favorite places that you think I should add to my list.

