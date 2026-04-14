HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

FRIDAY APRIL 1OTH

MONTEVIDEO THUNDER HAWKS 8 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 2

The Thunder Hawks out hit the Bulldogs nine to three and they were aided by nine walks. Griffin Epema threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up three singles, two runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Thunder Hawks offense was led by Cameron Kilber, he went 2-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Caleb Klassen went 1-3 for a RBI. Jordan Cook went 1-2 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brock Dack went 1-3 for a RBI, one walk and he scored two runs. Griffin Epema went 2-4 and he scored a run, Brendan Koosman went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Lathan Nipple went 1-4 and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Esau Nelson, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reed Johnson threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Brayden Vanderbeek and Eric Paulson both threw one inning and each retired three batters.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Matt Hemingson, he went 2-3 and Eric Paulson went 1-3. Nick Utsch, Brock Bruntlett, Esau Nelson and Reed Johnson all had a walk. Braydon Vanderbeek and Gavin Bulthuis both scored a run.

MONDAY APRIL13TH

FOLEY FALCONS 10 ROYALTON ROYALS 7

The Royals out hit the Falcons twelve to six, they did collect a home run and a triple and a double and they took advantage of eight walks. Porter Loehrer started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Noah Gapinski closed it out with 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Teddy Rasmussen, he went 1-2 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Von Murphy went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. P. David went 1-1 with a triple for two RBIs and Noah Gapinski went 1-3 with a walk. Brody Kipka had a walk, a stolen base, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Jaren Robinson went 1-4 and Owen Bemis went 1-1 with three walks and he scored a run. Jack Abfalter had two stolen bases and he scored a run, Porter Loehrer had a walk and he scored two runs and Jordan Lewandowski scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher was Sean Schmidbauer threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kirk Yourczek threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryan Swenson threw 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

The Royals offense was led by Sean Schmdtbauer, he went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Kirk Yourczek went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Colton Burggraff went 3-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kane Nelson went 1-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Albright went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run, Gannon Petron went 1-4 for a RBI and Reagan Elliot went 1-4.

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 3 BECKER BULLDOGS 2

The Blue Jackets out hit the Bulldogs five to three, including a double and a pair of triples. T. Westphal threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he record six strikeouts. B. Wotachek threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bluejackets offense was led by T. Westphal, he went 2-3 with a triple and a double, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. B. Wotachek went 1-2 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. M. Hubbard and G. Oliver both went 1-4, B. Bergloff was credited for a RBI and I. Goetz scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Anthony Rimmer, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Riley Girard threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits and three runs. Isaac Guck threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermueller, he went 1-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Anthony Rimmer was credited for for a RBI. T. Paul went 1-1, Cayden Denne went 1-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Austin Rimmer had two walks and he scored a run, H. Reitro had a walk and J. Fischer had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Eagles out hit the Falcons eight to five, including three doubles. Bryce Neiman started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.. Nick Becker closed it out, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Bryce Neiman, he went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Becker went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and Jacob Caron went 2-3 with a double and he scored a run.Jack Maile went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Blake Glenz went 2-4. Matt Heuring had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jack Portner scored a run.

The Falcons Jaciel Cardenas started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Regan Elton threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Jaciel Cardenas, he went 1-3 for a RBI and Scott Saue went 2-3. Rowan Molinaro went 1-3 with a double and he had a walk and and Tanner Lidbeck went 1-3. Brody Straumann had a pair of walks, Regan Elton and B.Schroeder scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 11 BBE JAGUARS 1

The Bulldogs out hit the Jaguars nine to two, including a pair of doubles and they took advantage of nine walks. Reed Johnson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Esau Nelson, he went 3-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Reed Johnson went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Paulson went 1-4 for three RBIs and a stolen base and Matt Hemingson went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Gavin Bulthuis went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Derek Mergen went 1-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Brock Bruntlett, Nick Utsch, Brayden Meagher and Destin Reiter all scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Aiden Mueller, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lance Rademacher threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tyler Myers, he went 1-3 with a double for a RBI. Noah DeRoo went 1-3, Aiden Mueller scored a run and he had a sacrifice bunt and Noah Jensen had a sacrifice bunt.

KIMBALL CUBS 8 PILAGER HUSKIES 6

The Cubs were out hit by the Huskies eleven to nine, the Cubs did collect two doubles and they took advantage of five walks. Nolan Diederich started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Andray Stang threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 3-4 with two doubles for six RBIs, stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Gruba 2-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Andray Stang went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Noah Merten went 1-4 and Ryder Schwieters had two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gavin Messenbrink went 1-4, Nolan Diederich had a walk and he scored a run and Mason Danelke had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

Alex Brandt started on the mound for the Huskies, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cal Giza threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Brooks Brizhcek went 2-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jack Featherson went 2-4 with double and he scored a run and Nolan Benning went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Elliot Imdieke went 1-4 for a RBI and Colton Cremers went 1-4 for a RBI. Cal Giza went 1-4 for a RBI, Alex Brandt went 1-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Grant Grimsley went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.