World Food Tour: Star of India in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- My travels to different ethnic food restaurants in the greater St. Cloud metro area is continuing.

My most recent stop is the Star of India on Division Street in St. Cloud. Even though this restaurant has been in our community for many years now, I had never been there before. I have gone to its sister restaurant in downtown St. Cloud Kohinoor Bar and Grill several times, but not the Star of India.

To be honest, I was expecting a buffet not a sit-down restaurant with wait staff.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

We of course had to have some Naan, we also ordered the Chicken Madrasi and Chicken Josh.

The portion sizes are huge, you are not going to leave there hungry.

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice loading...

Throughout 2024 I am exploring different ethnic food restaurants in the area on my personal "World Food Tour". I only have two rules I can't repeat a country and it has to be in the greater St. Cloud metro area.

The Star of India is stop #4 on the tour.

Previous stops:

1). Hajime Restaurant and Bar in St. Cloud (Japanese)

2). Greek Cravings in St. Cloud (Greek)

3). Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids (Honduran)

4). Star of India in St. Cloud (Indian)

At the beginning of the year, I put together a list of about 14 different eateries that I thought met my criteria. Of course, as people ask about it and I talk to others, I've been adding a few more locations to my list.

