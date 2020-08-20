Wolves Land Number 1 Pick in NBA Draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second time in franchise history the Minnesota Timberwolves will have the number one pick in the NBA draft.

The wolves had a 14% chance of landing the top spot going into Thursday NBA Draft lottery.

While there is no clear cut favorite to be selected first overall the wolves will have options with the likes of Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or trading the pick.

Landing to top pick comes after a plethora of moves that reshaped the wolves roster shipping out Andrew Wiggins for D'Angelo Russell and more.

Minnesota will also have the 17th overall pick (from Brooklyn) and the 3rd overall pick in the second round.

The last time the wolves won the NBA Draft Lottery was in 2015 when they selected Karl-Anthony Towns. Russell went number two that year.

The NBA Draft is scheduled for October.