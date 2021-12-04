Huskies Crush UND, Wild Get Ready for Maple Leafs

The Gopher men's hockey team, SCSU men's hockey team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Granite City Lumberjacks all put up impressive wins on Friday, and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped a heartbreaker to the Nets. Meanwhile, the NDSU football team, SCSU men's basketball team, and Minnesota Wild are getting ready to return to action on Saturday.

RECAPS:

- The Gophers blew out Michigan on the road 5-1. Chaz Lucius led Minnesota with two goals. Jack LaFontaine made 30 saves and allowed only one goal. The Gophers improve to 10-7 and the Wolverines fall to 12-5. The teams will complete the weekend series with game two at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

- The Huskies snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant 8-1 win over UND. Easton Brodzinski led all scorers with a hat trick for St. Cloud. David Hrenak made 27 saves and allowed one goal. The Huskies improve to 10-5 and the Fighting Hawks fall to 10-6. The teams will take the ice for game two at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

- The Norsemen earned a 4-2 come-from-behind win over the North Iowa Bulls on the road. Blake Mesenburg and Nik Hong each netted two for St. Cloud. The Norsemen improve to 10-9, and the Bulls fall to 13-7. The teams will travel to St. Cloud for game two on Saturday night. Puck-drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks topped Alexandria 7-2 to earn their 17th straight win. Ben Anderson led Granite City with two goals. Matthew Smith made 19 saves and allowed two goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 21-1 and will travel to Pequot Lakes to face the 2-21 Minnesota Loons at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

- The Brooklyn Nets proved to be just too much for the Minnesota Timberwolves who fell 110-105 on Friday. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists for Brooklyn. D'Angelo Russell led Minnesota with 21 points and 11 assists. The Wolves fall to 11-12 and will return home to host the Atlanta Hawks (12-11) on Monday at 7:00 p.m.

PREVIEWS:

- The no.2 Bison football team (10-1) will host Southern Illinois (8-4) in round two of the FCS Championship on Saturday. NDSU holds the overall record 9-4, including 5-0 at the Fargodome. The Bison are coming off of a first-round bye, while Southern Illinois defeated the University of South Dakota 22-10. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Wild (16-6-1) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-6-1) on Saturday night. The showdown between two of the NHL's top teams should make for an exciting game. Both teams are on five-game winning streaks. Pre-game gets underway at 5:45 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The SCSU men's basketball team will have the chance to get above 50 percent when they host Bemidji State University. The Huskies are 4-4, while the Beavers are 3-3. SCSU owns the overall matchup record 11-7 but has lost the last four straight. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at Hallenbeck Hall.

