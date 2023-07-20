Wolgamott Breaks Silence After Alleged DUI Arrest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- State Representative Dan Wolgamott has released a statement that addresses his arrest earlier this month.

In a statement released to WJON news,

On Friday, July 7th while attending a weekend wedding celebration outside of Mora, Minnesota I was stopped by law enforcement in Kanabec County under suspicion for driving while impaired. The Kanabec County Attorney is awaiting the results of a test before deciding on further action. I wholeheartedly apologize to my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my constituents, and thank the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe. I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to doing the work I need to do in my life to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust you have placed in me.

Wolgamott did not answer any questions, but he says he will comment further at a later time.

Wolgamott was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Friday, July 7th just after 6:00 p.m. in Kanabec County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a state trooper was searching for a Lincoln MKX after getting reports of a man drinking in a liquor store parking lot. The trooper saw the Lincoln heading east on Highway 23 and saw that it was missing a front license plate, the registration was expired and it appeared to be “weaving within its lane.” The trooper then made a traffic stop and “observed signs of alcohol impairment”.

Thirty-two-year-old Wolgamott was booked into jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI.

The St. Cloud Democrat was first elected to the seat in House District 14B in 2018. He is currently serving in his third term.

