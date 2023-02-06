$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold at St. Joseph Coborn’s Store

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Someone in central Minnesota won one of two $50,000 prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at the Coborn's store in St. Joseph.

The other $50,000 winning ticket in Minnesota was sold at The Corner Store in Inver Grove Heights.

Unless the winners choose to come forward, their names won't be made public. In 2021, the state legislature made the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 private data.

The winning numbers are 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and the Powerball is 10.

The estimated jackpot for tonight's drawing is $747-million.

