Winter Weather Advisory Tonight & Tomorrow

Getty Images

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Minnesota, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more) from 6 pm this evening through 3 pm Wednesday.

Snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause blowing snow. Open areas with a deeper snowpack could see whiteout conditions at times.

National Weather Service
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service

Slippery roads and near-zero visibility are possible at times as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. In addition, cold wind chills near 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained by calling 511. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Filed Under: minnesota
Categories: weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top