Winter Weather Advisory Tonight & Tomorrow

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of central Minnesota, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties (+more) from 6 pm this evening through 3 pm Wednesday.

Snow and blowing snow are expected, with total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause blowing snow. Open areas with a deeper snowpack could see whiteout conditions at times.

Slippery roads and near-zero visibility are possible at times as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. In addition, cold wind chills near 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be obtained by calling 511. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.