Nisswa Man Thrown From Snowmobile Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A Nisswa man was taken to the hospital after being thrown from his snowmobile this weekend.

The incident happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday on Haven Road in Belle Prairie Township, about five miles north of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Brian Anderson was driving his snowmobile westbound along Haven Road, when the sled's skis got caught in the railroad tracks and threw Anderson from the machine.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.