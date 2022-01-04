Minnesota’s Most Popular New Year’s Resolution Might Surprise You

Darunechka/ThinkStock

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, and hope and optimism just ahead for 2022 -- many Americans have set their sights on self-improvement in the form of New Year's resolutions.

The team at Zippia has taken a hard look at Google search data to determine the most popular resolution by state, and Minnesota's might surprise you.

Minnesota's top choice is also the top pick in the country as eleven other states also chose 'therapy' -- choosing to work on and improve their insides instead of their outsides.

Get our free mobile app

Most people think of things like losing weight, relationships and saving money as more common answers, but after a year like 2021, it appears as though we're taking a look at a deeper sense of wellbeing.

Zippia.com

According to Zippia, some of their most interesting findings are:

  • Therapy is the most popular resolution in 12 states.
  • Right behind the therapy is weight loss; with 8 states focusing on slimming down.
  • 7 states want to quarantine and chill, judging from their searches for internet dating and dating advice.
  • 4 states just want a good night’s sleep for 2022.
  • A group of states on the Atlantic coast is getting their book on for the New Year.

Take a look at some of our neighbor's top resolution choices:

  • Wisconsin: Vacation
  • Iowa: Save money
  • North Dakota: Save money
  • South Dakota: Quit drinking

In another survey, 26% of Americans say they stuck to all of their 2021 resolutions. Research also shows that the older we get, the less likely we are to even make a resolution.

Happy New Year (and good luck with those resolutions)!

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Filed Under: new year's resolutions
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top