South Haven Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Sleeping Woman
ST. CLOUD -- A South Haven man is charged with felony criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.
According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 20-year-old Nathan Valley used his hands to assault the woman last Thursday.
Records show the victim and Valley were friends of three years but had never had a romantic relationship. Valley picked the woman up just before noon and brought her to his house to hang out. She told sheriff's deputies that she took a nap because she had been up all night and later woke up to Valley with his hand down her pants and her bra pushed up.
Records show the victim told Valley "no" and moved away, but he allegedly pulled her back and did it again. After being told "no" again, Valley allegedly got upset, left the room, and started hitting the walls.
The victim got a ride home from a friend and went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.
Sheriff's deputies then watched as the victim and Valley had a text conversation. They say Valley admitted to touching the woman's buttocks and breasts but denied inserting his finger into her vagina.
Valley was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.
