SCSU’s Banaian Says the Labor Shortage Could Be Getting Worse

The labor shortage in Central Minnesota is "real". That according to St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs. He joined me on WJON today. Banaian says the shortage could actually be getting worse. He says bars/restaurants continue to reduce hours and in some cases only offer drive thru or take out options during what would normally be peak hours. Banaian says many of the 21-25 year olds who used to hold many of these restaurant jobs haven't returned.

Banaian says working nights, weekends and holidays is something many young people just don't want to do. He says it is possible those not wanting to work during the holidays just chose to quit knowing they could just get a job in the industry whenever they were ready to return because of the large need for workers. Banaian says he thinks many restaurant owners had trouble keeping employees on the payroll throughout the holidays.

Banaian says restaurant/retail employers that find it hard to staff nights and weekends could chose to pay those individuals more as an incentive with the cost to support that passed onto their customers.

If you'd like to listen my full conversation with King Banaian it is available below.