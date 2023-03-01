Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday

UNDTED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central Minnesota until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

We can expect to see between four and six inches of snow.

Roads could be slippery for the morning commute.

Snow then tapers off by late morning to early afternoon across the area.

