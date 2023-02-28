Central Minnesota Farm Show This Week in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Everything farming in Central Minnesota is on display this week at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show, sponsored by the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, has become one of the largest farm shows in the region.

Hundreds of vendors are ready with the latest information for the growing season. To see a list of vendors at this year’s show, click here.

In addition, keynote speakers will present special topics every hour on the hour. For a list of topics, click here.

Wednesday afternoon, the farm show will present the list of scholarship winners for 2023. Every year, the show awards $1000 scholarships to central Minnesota students pursuing a career in agriculture or agribusiness. Since 1998, the Central Minnesota Farm Show has awarded more than $92,000 in scholarships.

The show runs Tuesday, February 28th, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday, March 1st, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

