No Reports of Vehicle Broken Glass at Paramount Parking Garage

St. Cloud Police are not reporting any broken glass damage to vehicles parked in the Paramount Parking Garage in downtown St. Cloud. A caller on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday this week indicated they had heard numerous vehicles had received broken windows while parked in the Paramount Parking Garage.

St. Cloud Police are reporting 3 total crimes that happened in the Paramount Parking Garage between the month of January and February. Two of the 3 were on February 21st when 2 trucks had their Tonneau covers cut. The other was a theft from vehicle where there was no damage to the car.

St. Cloud Police are indicating they have suspects in the Tonneau cover vandalisms and will be able to charge them. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis assisted in obtaining this information from the St. Cloud P.D.