United Way of Central Minnesota Appoints New CEO

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The United Way of Central Minnesota has appointed a new President and CEO.

The organization announced Tuesday Stephen Jones will lead the nonprofit organization, following approval by the Board of Directors last week.

Jones has served as Superintendent for multiple school districts, including over a decade at Little Falls Community Schools.

Board of Directors Chair Steve Windfeldt says Jones is the right leader for United Way.

He comes to us after a very successful decade leading the Little Falls school district. He proved to us that he has a firm understanding of community impact not only in education but health and financial stability, as well as the ability to build relationship with all stakeholders and partners throughout the community.

He replaces Larry Olness who retired in July after 17 years working with the United Way.

Jones is expected to take over by mid-March.

