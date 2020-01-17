Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Issued in Minnesota

UNDATED -- A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. Friday through 6:00 p.m. Saturday for a large part of Minnesota.

Blizzard Warning has been issued from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday for much of Southwestern and West Central Minnesota.

National Weather Service

The winter storm remains on track for later Friday into Saturday. The heaviest snow is expected Friday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service

Strong winds will also contribute to reduced visibility from blowing and drifting snow through Saturday.

Forecasters posted a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest as a winter storm began to gather steam. Blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions were expected to move in overnight Friday in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa.

In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of snowfall expected during the day. A winter storm warning across the region was expected to give way to blizzard-like conditions by Saturday with gusty winds of 50 mph whipping up snow and bringing down power lines and tree branches.

Totals of 5 to 9 inches of snow are expected across much of central and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin Friday.

Travel will be difficult this afternoon through Saturday.