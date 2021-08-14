Willie Nelson Played at the Ledge on Friday Night

WAITE PARK -- Willie Nelson was the third national act to take the stage at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park this week. He performed there on Friday night.

The reason why you, and pretty much everyone else, didn't know about it was that it was a private invite-only event.

Waite Park City Administrator Shaunna Johnson confirms that Nelson was in town playing for a private event put on by an organization called Pilot Games.

Willie Nelson on Stage at The Ledge - photo courtesy of Chase Folsom

Chase Folsom who was in attendance says he put on a great show.

Willie Nelson's website says his tour will be stopping in Highland Park, Illinois for a show on Saturday night.

On Tuesday night a band called Dropkick Murphys and Rancid played at The Ledge and on Wednesday night it was The Beach Boys.

The next scheduled public event is 311 and their Live from the Ride Tour on Sunday, September 12th.

