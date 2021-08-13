Do Minnesotans Need to Shower Everyday (Why is this a Debate)

My thought is this... shower if you feel you need to everyday, if not, don't. But if you stink, you definitely need to.

This little topic has been a topic of conversation for the last couple of weeks. This stemmed from celebrities Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis talking about how they don't bathe their kids everyday. "If you see dirt, clean them". And they themselves don't shower everyday. Kunis stating that when she does she does her "pits, p****, holes and soles". Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard coming to their defense saying that they "Wait for the stink" when deciding when to bathe their kids. Whatever...

But now people all over, and I've heard people here in St. Cloud too making all sorts of judgy comments. I feel like "you do you". But what do the experts say? And when I say "experts" I mean dermatologists.

This is from Healthline.

This is especially true in the winter when your skin tends to be a bit more dry. Of course, there are some exceptions. Like for hygiene purposes. Like if you've been to the gym, you work in an industry where you need to shower, food, farm, etc. But there are also some guidelines that you should go by in general and you'll know if you are showering too much or too little.

If you shower too much it can lead to discomfort, and you may experience:

Apparently essential oils your body naturally has are important.

On the flip side, if you aren't showering enough these symptoms may happen:

In either case, please keep good hygiene habits. No one likes the "stinky".

