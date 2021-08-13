State Fair To Go is back this year and offering a second option for your own at-home experience.

Following last year's announcement from Minnesota State Fair organizers that the 2020 Great Minnesota Get Together would be cancelled due to COVID-19, a new business stepped forward to provide fair enthusiasts their own at-home experience. State Fair To Go offered an organized kit of food and treats from some favorite State Fair vendors shipped directly to buyer's homes. Kits included food from Ellsworth Cheese Curds, State Fair Mini Donuts, Sweet Martha's Cookies, Rosie's Fries, Axdahl's Fresh Corn on the Cob and Elliot's Up North Corn Dogs and cost $59.95 to feed up to five people. All items in the State Fair To Go kit came from Minnesota farms and small businesses.

Well, the State Fair may be a go for this year, but State Fair To Go is back as well with not one but two kit options. The Signature Box is nearly identical to last year's box, though does feed several more at 6-10. The box includes:

Sweet Martha's Chocolate Chip Cookies (2 dozen)

World-famous cookies from the sweetest lady at the Minnesota State Fair

Pronto Pup - Make Your Own Pronto Pups (10)

Pronto Pup Company's signature mix, 10 hot dogs and skewers

Ellsworth Co-Op Creamery - Cheese Curds (1 lb)

From the legendary co-op, ready to fry or bake

Rosie's Fries - Seasoned Fries (1 lb)

Back by popular demand, these fries are seasoned to perfection

State Fair Mini Donuts - Classic Mini Donuts (1 lb)

Classic favorite with cinnamon sugar, ready to fry or bake

BONUS! 6 FREE ears of corn!

Each box includes a coupon for 6 FREE ears of corn. Redeem at any Cub Foods.

The Blue Ribbon box -- this year's new addition -- includes:

The Jerky Shoppe Meat Sticks The Jerky Shoppe has been a staple at the Minnesota State Fair with zesty flavored meats

Fernie's Funnel Cakes Funnel Cake Mix This queen of state fair desserts is crispy and crunchy, yet melts in your mouth.

State Fair Taffy Sweet sensations of Cotton Candy, Red Licorice, Bubble Gum, and Buttered Popcorn will send your tastebuds on a trip down memory lane.

Bare Honey Sticks A"Winner" of the prestigious Good Food Awards from the Good Food Foundation, working to raise awareness of the needs of our pollinators.

Big Pop Gourmet Popcorn Enjoy 2 varieties: Kettle Corn and "The Mix" containing plain, caramel and cheddar popcorn.

Deep Fried Oreos How do you make an Oreo even better? By dipping them in Fernie's Funnel Cake mix and deep frying them!

BONUS! A FREE 15oz Gold Country Mug A bonus Free Gift with each box! A mug with Fairchild from Gold Country, a signature novelty concessionaire.

Both boxes cost the same at $59.95. It's worth noting that cold items are shipped with a frozen gel pack to keep them cool, and some items are ready to eat or serve immediately while some do require very easy preparation.

If you don't plan on attending the State Fair this year but would like to experience a little taste of it for yourself from the comfort of your home, order your State Fair To Go box(es) here today!

10 Things You'll Find Stuck Under Your Shoe At The Benton County Fair