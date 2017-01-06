Wild Win at San Jose 5-4

The Minnesota Wild came from down 4-2 in the 3rd period to win 5-4 at San Jose last night. Eric Staal cut the lead to 4-3 and Mikko Koivu had the game-tying and game-winning goal for the Wild in the 3rd. Koivu had 2 goals on the night and Eric Staal had 2 goals and 1 assist. Zach Parise had 1 goal and 2 assists.

Devan Dubynk had 30 saves for the Wild. Minnesota was out-shot 34-26. The Wild improve to 24-9-4 and with 52 points are just 1 point back of Chicago for first place in the Central Division.

The Wild play at Los Angeles at 3pm Saturday.