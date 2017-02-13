Wild Wallop Wings Sunday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are now 2-0-1 on their eight game home stand.

Minnesota got a pair of goals from Zach Parise, and individual tallies from Mikael Granlund, Charlie Coyle, Christian Folin and Nino Niederreiter. The Wild were 3-4 on the power play and took only one penalty in the game.

Minnesota continues their residency at Xcel Energy Center Tuesday night with a game against the Anaheim Ducks. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS.