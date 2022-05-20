Minnesota Wild/Youtube

AN AMAZING YEAR

How long have you been a Minnesota Wild fan? Was this THE year that you were truly introduced to our Minnesota Wild? I wonder how many people caught the magic of the Minnesota Wild this year?

THE ENERGY

I was able to attend 5 games this year, 4 of which were won by the Minnesota Wild. Nail-biting games; many of them won in the last few seconds, totally sucked me in. I stayed up late watching games when I should have been sleeping, but something about this team this year was super special.

OUR DOWNFALL

Although it was disappointing that St. Louis was the thorn in our side this year, It was still an amazing season. Most goals in a season; Most wins in a season; all the amazing comebacks; Kirill Kaprisov number 97.

HOCKEY

I lived in Kentucky for 20 years, and we really didn't watch a lot of hockey there. We were pretty much Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fans at the time because THEY had the magic that Kentucky needed.

NEW FANS

My son Mason went to a game this year and caught Minnesota Wild Fever. It truly was a fun season, and I want to thank the Minnesota Wild for giving us their all. I look forward to seeing what they can accomplish next year.

THE FANS ARE PART OF THE FUN

The video was put out by the Minnesota Wild, recognizing their fans this year, who were also part of the magic. We were all entertained with some great wins this season, and I hope it's the beginning of a long Minnesota Wild winning future. Thanks, Minnesota Wild!!!

