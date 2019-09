ST. PAUL -- Minnesota picked up their first win of the preseason against the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Xcel Energy Center.

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello scored the deciding goal and had two assists in the game.

Zuccarello assisted on goals by Jason Zucker and Eric Staal in the second period. Matt Dumba also scored for Minnesota, and Devan Dubnyk had 30 saves.

Both teams will play again Sunday at 6:00 p.m.