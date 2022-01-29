Wild Squeak Out a Win in NY, Husky Hockey Outmatched by UND

The Minnesota Wild, St. Cloud Norsemen, Granite City Lumberjacks, Gopher men's hockey team, and both St. Cloud State basketball teams closed out Friday night with another tally in the win column. Meanwhile, the Husky men's hockey team had a rough showing against UND, and the Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their road matchup to the Suns.

RECAPS:

- The Wild fell behind in the opening period but rallied to earn the 3-2 comeback win over the New York Rangers. Kevin Fiala, Mats Zuccarello, and Frédérick Gaudreau each scored a goal for Minnesota. The Wild improve to 26-10-3 and will stay in the Big Apple to face the Islanders on Sunday night. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Norsemen earned a 4-0 shutout win over Minot at home Friday. Jack Whitmore, Hunter Hanson, Ryan O'Neill, and Evan Murr each netted a goal for St. Cloud. Tomas Bolo made 35 saves. The Norsemen improve to 20-13 and the Minotauros fall to 20-18-1. The two teams will take the ice for game two on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Lumberjacks held off the Willmar WarHawks to win 4-3 and keep their win streak alive. Andrew Butler led all scorers with two goals for Granite City. The Lumberjacks improve to 34-1 and will travel to Alexandria to face the 18-14-1 Blizzard on Saturday.

- The Gophers topped Notre Dame 5-1 in the weekend series opener. Blake McLaughlin led all scorers with two goals for Minnesota. The Gophers improve to 15-10 and the Fighting Irish fall to 17-8. The teams will close out the weekend series on Saturday. Pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The SCSU men's basketball team beat USF 72-63 at home on Friday. SCSU had three players in the double digits including Caleb Donaldson with 18 points, Matthew Willert with 17 points, and Anthony Roberts with 13 points. The Huskies improve to 9-10 and will host SMSU at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

- The SCSU women's basketball team kept their win streak alive, beating the University of Sioux Falls 72-48. Tori Wortz led all scorers with 19 points for St. Cloud. Brehna Evans added 14, Nikki Kilboten 12, and Katrina Theis 10. The Huskies improve to 15-3 and will host SMSU on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

- The SCSU men's hockey team struggled mightily, falling to UND 7-1 to kick off the weekend series. Ashton Calder and Riese Gaber led the way for North Dakota with two goals each. Jami Krannila scored the lone goal for St. Cloud to avoid the shutout. The Huskies fall to 14-7 and the Fighting Hawks improve to 14-10. t teams will close out the series in Grand Forks on Saturday.

- The Timberwolves fell to the Phoenix Suns 134-124 on the road Friday. Devin Booker led all scorers with 29 points for Phoenix. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 26 points. The Wolves fall to 24-25 and will return home to host the Utah Jazz at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

