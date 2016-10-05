Wild Shut Out By Avs Tuesday

The Minnesota Wild were shut out 2-0 by the Colorado Avalanche in an exhibition game Tuesday night in Denver. The Wild fall to 2-3 on the preseason with the loss.

The Avs got goals in the second period from Chris Bigras and Carl Soderberg, with each being their first of the preseason.

Minnesota was 0-3 on the power play and is now 1-14 on the preseason with the man advantage.

The Wild host Winnipeg Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1390 KXSS beginning at 6:45.