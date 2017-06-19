Wild Release List Of Protected Players

The Minnesota Wild released the names of players they will (and won't) protect for the upcoming expansion draft. The Las Vegas Golden Knights will select one player from each of the 30 NHL teams on Wednesday.

Among the players the Wild left unprotected were defensemen Matt Dumba and Marco Scandella and centers Eric Staal and Erik Haula.

PROTECTED: (via NHL.com ):

Charlie Coyle (F) Mikael Granlund (F) Mikko Koivu (F) Nino Niederreiter (F) Zach Parise (F) Jason Pominville (F) Jason Zucker (F) Jonas Brodin (D) Jared Spurgeon (D) Ryan Suter (D) Devan Dubnyk (G)

UNPROTECTED: Brady Brassart (F), Patrick Cannone (F), Ryan Carter (F), Kurtis Gabriel (F), Martin Hanzal (F), Erik Haula (F), Zack Mitchell (F), Jordan Schroeder (F), Eric Staal (F), Chris Stewart (F), Ryan White (F), Victor Bartley (D), Matt Dumba (D), Christian Folin (D), Guillaume Gelinas (D), Alexander Gudbranson (D), Gustav Olofsson (D), Nate Prosser (D), Marco Scandella (D), Mike Weber (D). Johan Gustafsson (G), Darcy Kuemper (G), Alex Stalock (G)

The Golden Knights will announce their selections as part of the NHL's annual awards show, which takes place Wednesday.