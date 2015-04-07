Wild Lose Third Straight, Fail To Clinch Playoff Spot

The Minnesota Wild failed in their quest to clinch a playoff spot Monday night with a 2-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets in St. Paul. The Wild lead the Jets by only two points in the Wild Card race after the loss. The Jets are in the second Wild Card spot, and ninth-place Los Angeles is in ninth place, three points behind the Wild.

Former Gopher Blake Wheeler scored at 4:12 of the first period on a power play to give the Jets a 1-0 lead. Drew Stafford scored at 13:10 of the second period to give Winnipeg a two goal lead.

The Wild now hit the road for a trio of games to close out the regular season, beginning Tuesday in Chicago (7:15, WJON).