Wild Have Rough Start After Break, Fall to Stars

The Minnesota Wild snapped a three-game win streak against the Stars in Dallas on Friday night after a nine-day break.

The game started slowly, with neither team scoring in the opening period. Dallas put the first point on the board early in the second. Five minutes later, the Wild responded with one of their own.

Things were tied up at 1-1 entering the final period, but Minnesota could not hold on as the Stars scored two more goals. They fell 3-1.

Brad Hunt scored the lone goal for the Wild. Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves and allowed two goals.

The Wild fall to 26-22-3.They will be looking to get back on track at home on Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks.