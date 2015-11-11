Wild Ground Jets Tuesday Night

The Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Energy Center. Minnesota is 9-3-2 with the win, good for third place in the Central Division.

Thomas Vanek scored a pair of highlight-reel goals in the second period as part of a four-goal flurry that gave the Wild a 5-1 lead after two. Erik Haula, Chris Porter and Nino Niederreiter scored in the win as well.

Minnesota hits the road Thursday night to take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Pregame coverage on WJON begins at 5:45 p.m.