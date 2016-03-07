Wild Fall Short Sunday Against St. Louis

The St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 4-2 Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild remain two points ahead of Colorado in the wild card standings despite the loss.

Minnesota trailed 3-0 at the halfway point of the third period before Ryan Suter's eighth goal of the season at 11:02. Matt Dumba followed with his tenth goal of the season at 14:40. However, the Blues sealed the game with an empty net goal with 1:31 left in the contest.

The Wild are off until Thursday night when they host the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center.