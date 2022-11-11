Wicked Waves On Duluth’s Canal Walkway Thursday

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Duluth says with large waves, the walkway next to the canal filled up Thursday next to the Lift Bridge - and for good reason!

Thanks to the low-pressure overhead and strong northeast winds, the level of Lake Superior rose a foot in Duluth over 12 hours.

The turbulent day came on the anniversary of the November 10, 1975 sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald during severe weather on Lake Superior.

The high waves weren't just limited to the shoreline. Rough waters out on Lake Superior Thursday.