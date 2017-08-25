White Sox Top Twins Thursday

The Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 5-1 Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox won three of the five games against Minnesota in the series.

The Twins offense managed just five hits in the loss, with one of the hits being Byron Buxton's solo home run. Jose Berrios took the loss after allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out nine.

Minnesota now trails Cleveland by 5.5 games in the American League Central standings with a record of 65-62. The Twins lead Kansas City, Seattle and the Los Angeles Angels by a half-game in the wild card race.

The Twins play at Toronto Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 on AM 1240 WJON.