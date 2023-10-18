What Would Kids Do If Mayor For A Day?

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Area kids have a chance to say what they would do if they were in charge for a day. Waite Park 4th, 5th and 6th graders can participate in the "Mayor for a Day Essay Contest" sponsored by the League of Minnesota Cities.

All they have to do is submit an essay answering the question, "What would you do if you were mayor for a day?" While winners don't actually get to be mayor for a day, they do get $100 and recognition in "Minnesota Cities Magazine." Students along with their parent or guardian can submit essays via online, mail, or email.

Deadline to submit the essay is December 12th, and winners will be announced in January.

