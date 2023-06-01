Cathedral Releases Graduate Rates and GPA Numbers

Cathedral High School held their graduation ceremony last Friday and the rest of the students finish up the school year Thursday. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON today. He says the graduation rate at Cathedral this year is 100%. Keenan indicates they have had many consecutive years of 100% graduation. He says 68% of their students this year have achieved a grade-point-average of 3.75 or more and close to 30% of students earned a 3.9 GPA or above.

Keenan says 97% of their students will be going onto to some sort of college. He says college isn't for everyone but they are happy with their academic success. Keenan says they graduated 101 students last Friday and that number is consistent with the size of graduating class they've had in recent years.

Cathedral added 6th graders to their campus this past year. Keenan says 6th graders really bring a lot of energy to their middle school. He calls the move has been a success and acknowledges many 5th grade graduates from Catholic elementary schools in the area will be moving on to Cathedral next fall.

Athletically Cathedral has many spring sports teams still participating in section playoffs including baseball, lacrosse, track and field, golf and trap.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan it is available below.