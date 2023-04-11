High School Spring Sports Helped By Warm Weather

Spring sports in Minnesota are often affected by the weather and this spring has been no exception. This week's warm weather allows for Activities Directors to start making plans to play outdoors. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan joined me on WJON. He says they've been able to schedule some activities indoors, like track meets, indoor tennis matches, indoor softball games at the domes at St. John's and St. Cloud State and outdoor softball games at the turf field at St. Ben's.

Dick Putz Field (photo - Jay Caldwell) Dick Putz Field (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Keenan says the hope is that the rest of snow is gone this week, and we get some rain to move things around a little bit. If that happens play could begin late next week with outside games on grass and dirt. He says there is an outside chance they could play baseball and softball games as early as next Thursday or Friday.

This has been a late start to spring weather and Keenan explains that they are around 3 weeks behind where they'd like to be. Keenan says in the Granite Ridge Conference they re-wrote their spring schedules which includes doubleheaders for softball and a combination of single games and doubleheaders for baseball starting the last week in April.

Keenan is most concerned about the golf season. He says many area courses have low lying areas that could be flooded that could make a portion of the course unplayable. He is hoping golf could start with outdoor meets the last week in April.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett Keenan it is available below.