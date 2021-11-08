Gas Prices Still Rising in Minnesota, Across the Country

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.19.

GasBuddy says gas prices in Minnesota are 10.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $1.28 higher than a year ago.

The national average price for gas also went up 1.8 cents last week averaging $3.41 a gallon.

GasBuddy says last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. It didn't provide much relief last week, but they say we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country. At OPEC's monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. GasBuddy says they don't immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving.

