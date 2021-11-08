St. Cloud Compost Site Closed on Thursday for Veterans Day

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will be closed this Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

The site will reopen on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud's garbage, recycling, and yard waste schedules for the week will remain the same.

The Public Works front office will be closed on Thursday and will reopen on Friday at 8:00 a.m.

