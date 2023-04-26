Wet Weekend Ahead for Much of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers arrive later Wednesday evening, lingering through much of the weekend before we dry out again next week.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The heavier rain is expected to be to the north of St. Cloud up in the Brainerd lakes area. Lesser amounts of rain are expected for south central Minnesota.

With highs mainly in the 50s, and lows mainly in the 30s and 40s we're primarily expecting rain.

So far in the month of April, St. Cloud has had 3.08 inches of rain. That's about an inch above normal. We would have to get up to 4.50 inches of rain to crack the top 10 for the wettest April's on record in St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

For the spring months of March and April combined, we've had 5.95 inches of precipitation. That's 2.28 inches above normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES