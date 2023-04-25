Graduation Rates Almost Back to Record Highs

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s high school graduation rates have almost returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Minnesota Department of Education released the 2022 graduation rates Tuesday, and the statewide graduation rate rose .2% to 83.6%.

Over 58,000 students statewide received their diploma in 2022 after spending four years in high school, with an additional 3,800 students graduating after less than seven years in high school.

In 2019, the state set a historic high of 83.7% before falling due to the COVID Pandemic.

Education Commissioner Willie Jett says for him, the graduation rate is the highest measure of success.

The four-year graduation rates grew for almost all subgroups, with students identifying as Black, American Indian, and two or more races leading the higher gains.

Closer to home, the graduation rates for area schools beat the statewide average:

Albany: 96.2%

Becker: 94.0%

Foley: 92.9%

Holdingford: 97.4%

Kimball: 93.8%

ROCORI: 91.5%

Sartell – St. Steven: 96.4%

Sauk Rapids-Rice: 90.0%

Officials at St. Cloud Area School District have released a statement indicating errors in their reporting to the MDE. Superintendent Dr. Laurie Putnam says the district is working with the Department of Education to correct, update and report the corrected numbers.

