Check Out This Beautiful Pup, River, Up For Adoption
Say hello to River! She came in to TCHS as a stray so nothing is known about her past. She has been kind and a little shy since arrival and we think she would benefit from additional socialization with people and animals to become more comfortable. It is unknown if she's been around cats, dogs, or children.
Slow and proper introductions are always recommended when bringing a new animal into the home. It can take weeks or months for animals to settle into their new environment so time and patience are your best tools. Ask a TCHS staff for tips. River has LOTS of puppy energy to burn off and she wants to run around the play!
She will do best if taken outside on a consistent schedule to help her get the hang of potty training. She seems quite treat motivated which will help her in obedience training.
Come meet River today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
