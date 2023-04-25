Demand for Workers Remains High in Central Minnesota

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - There are still over 20,000 open positions available in Central Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development released the results of the 2022 Job Survey Tuesday, and it shows there are more than seven open positions for every 100 filled jobs in the region. That’s a lower number than the record set in 2021, but still much higher than historic averages.

The median wage offered for all positions grew more than $2.70 per hour to $18.05 per hour. Adjusted for the impact of inflation, that equates to a real wage of $10.93 per hour, or more than a nine percent increase from 2021.

Entry-level positions, especially in Food Prep and Serving occupations, continue to show the strongest demand.

Read the complete report here.

